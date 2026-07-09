Aaron Ashley: Determined defence aiming to take Spain all the way

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They say that attack is the best form of defence but if you don’t concede then you should win the majority of your matches and a reliable rearguard has propelled European champions Spain into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since they were triumphant in South Africa in 2010.

Since winning their first World Cup title 16 years ago, Spain have suffered a group-stage exit in Brazil in 2014 and crashed out in the round of 16 twice, losing on penalties to hosts Russia in 2018 and suffering another shootout exit to Morocco in Qatar.

But Spain’s sole World Cup success in South Africa has a strong resemblance to their run so far in North America.

Then managed by Vicente del Bosque, Spain suffered a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in their opener but La Roja came on strongly and kept five clean sheets in their final six outings, edging past Portugal, Paraguay and Germany 1-0 before Andres Iniesta scored the only goal of the game in extra-time of the final against the Netherlands with penalties just four minutes away.

Spain got off to a sluggish start in this year’s World Cup opener, being frustrated in a goalless draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde, whose heroic goalkeeper Vozinha pulled off seven saves to keep La Roja at bay.

Luis de la Fuente’s men responded with a 4-0 hiding of Saudi Arabia before sealing top spot in Group H with a gritty 1-0 success over Uruguay, a result which cut short La Celeste’s party.

Austria were readily brushed aside 3-0 in the round of 32 while a late strike from substitute Mikel Merino saw them edge past Iberian rivals Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16, just as they did at the same stage when they reigned supreme in South Africa.

France’s fleet-footed forwards have lit up this World Cup but Spain’s controlling of games makes them legitimate trophy contenders.

Spain's defence is yet to be breached in five games and it is the first time since Italy in 1990 that a team has reached this stage without conceding a goal.

They were the 9-2 favourites before the World Cup but have been widely available at 8-1 during the tournament and even now they are into the final eight they are 4-1 chances.

It’s not just that La Roja have shut out each and every opponent that they have faced but they are giving up very few goalscoring chances and they have the lowest expected goals against per 90 minutes at the 2026 World Cup at just 0.29.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon has not conceded in 609 minutes of World Cup action which dates back to Qatar in 2022 and he has saved all six shots on goal that he has faced in matches taking place in Mexico and the United States.

De la Fuente has kept the faith in Simon despite Premier League Golden Glove winner David Raya waiting in the wings and Athletic Bilbao’s Aymeric Laporte has led by example alongside Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi at the heart of the defence.

Only two players at the tournament average more interceptions per 90 minutes than Laporte (2.26) while Cubarsi has shown his excellence in possession, which is very much the Spain and Barcelona way.

Spain lead the World Cup with an average of 65.8 per cent possession and that control is why they are so hard to penetrate, with Manchester City pass-master Rodri the heartbeat of the side and used in the same way that Sergio Busquets was for more than a decade as protector and creator all in one.

The role of defenders has developed over the years and in Spain’s case they are expected to excel with the ball, allowing them to play out of trouble and launch quick and meaningful attacks.

Spain's World Cup success in 2010 was built on perseverance and possession-based football, with Del Bosque's side conceding only two goals in seven matches during the tournament, and De la Fuente’s current crop may be emulating the feat.

Having a superstar in the making in Lamine Yamal and the clinical finishing of Mikel Oyarzabal plays a part too, but being well-organised and disciplined defensively should not be taken for granted.

Portugal are the only team to have registered a shot on target against Spain in the opening 75 minutes of a match at this World Cup and more than half the shots that they have faced during the tournament have come from outside the penalty area.

It is said that defence wins championships and having not lost a World Cup knockout match in regulation time since being beaten by France in the last 16 in 2006, Spain’s stubbornness has them firmly in the mix.

Control is key and Spain rarely lose it, something that an ageing Belgium outfit may discover in their quarter-final having lost the last five meetings between the teams and scored only once.

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