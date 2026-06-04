80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post

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The squads have been named, the teams are arriving across North America and it's nearly time for the World Cup to start.

The Racing Post's unbeatable 80-page betting guide to the World Cup is free in Tuesday's Racing Post and has every angle covered to make it your perfect companion throughout the tournament.

Fresh from tipping Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League, James Milton delivers his views on the outright betting, while we also have professional punter Nick Goff analysing the key markets. Former World Cup finalist Didi Hamann shares his expert insight on the tournament.

All 48 teams receive a full-page profile, including strengths, weaknesses, probable line-up, the best players to include in bet builders and how to back each team from Algeria to Uzbekistan.

Also included:

Golden Boot

Golden Ball

Tournament specials

Group verdicts

Focus on travelling distances and heat impact

Wallchart

Oddsmakers' views

All the odds, stats and form plus much more

Don't miss the Racing Post's World Cup pullout, free with Tuesday's Racing Post and available from 9pm on Monday night to Racing Post+ subscribers