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World Cup

80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post

Don't miss our unbeatable World Cup betting guide free inside Tuesday's Racing Post, packed with insight and betting tips for this summer's festival of football in North America.

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The squads have been named, the teams are arriving across North America and it's nearly time for the World Cup to start.

The Racing Post's unbeatable 80-page betting guide to the World Cup is free in Tuesday's Racing Post and has every angle covered to make it your perfect companion throughout the tournament.

Fresh from tipping Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League, James Milton delivers his views on the outright betting, while we also have professional punter Nick Goff analysing the key markets. Former World Cup finalist Didi Hamann shares his expert insight on the tournament. 

All 48 teams receive a full-page profile, including strengths, weaknesses, probable line-up, the best players to include in bet builders and how to back each team from Algeria to Uzbekistan.

Also included:

  • Golden Boot
  • Golden Ball
  • Tournament specials
  • Group verdicts
  • Focus on travelling distances and heat impact
  • Wallchart
  • Oddsmakers' views
  • All the odds, stats and form plus much more

Don't miss the Racing Post's World Cup pullout, free with Tuesday's Racing Post and available from 9pm on Monday night to Racing Post+ subscribers

Published on inWorld Cup

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