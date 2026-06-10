2026 World Cup tournament winner predictions, betting tips and odds

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James Milton's 2026 World Cup preview is part of our 80-page ultimate guide to the tournament.

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Read on for James's expert tips for the World Cup tournament winner market.

2026 World Cup best bets

Spain to win the World Cup

4pts 9-2 general

Argentina to win the World Cup

2pts 10-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Super Spain may not have peaked yet

American restaurants are known for generous portion sizes and this summer’s World Cup will be an all-you-can eat feast of football.

The tournament, co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, has been expanded from 32 teams to 48 and the 16 venues are scattered across the North American continent. From Vancouver in the north to Mexico City in the south, from California to Massachusetts, this is a World Cup on a grand scale.

In the outright market there are supersized prices available on tournament debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. However, European champions Spain set a high standard and La Roja should be backed to paint the town red in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the World Cup final takes place on July 19.

Matches at last summer’s Club World Cup in the USA were played in sweltering conditions with thunderstorms forcing several lengthy breaks in play. But Spain’s possession-based style of football means they are well equipped to handle the heat and follow up their triumph at Euro 2024.

La Roja went into plenty of notebooks after losing on penalties to Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. They delivered on their potential at the 2024 finals, defeating the Azzurri and Croatia in the group stage before beating Georgia, tournament hosts Germany, France and England to lift the trophy.

There is no sense that Spain peaked at the Euros and they have lost only two of their 41 internationals under Luis de la Fuente, whose side won the Nations League Finals in 2023 and lost on penalties to Portugal in last June’s final.

They are capable of emulating the legendary Spanish team who triumphed at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Spain showed steel as well as style at Euro 2024. France took a ninth-minute lead in the semi-final and key midfielder Rodri came off injured at half-time in the final against England. Martin Zubimendi proved an able deputy for the Manchester City man and Spain’s 2026 midfield options include Barcelona’s Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo, Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabian Ruiz and Zubimendi’s Arsenal teammate Mikel Merino.

The defensive roster is less convincing but Spain have three top-class goalkeepers and a slick front three of Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams. Dazzling wingers Yamal and Williams combined for their first goal in the Euro 2024 final and should overcome late-season injuries. De la Fuente’s men can ease into the tournament with group games against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and they hold more appeal than France and England at the head of the market.

France, World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, have a star-studded attacking unit featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. But there is a lopsided look to the squad as Didier Deschamps, in the final tournament of his 14-year reign, has far less quality in central midfield and the full-back positions.

Mbappe’s hat-trick dragged Les Bleus to a penalty shootout in the 2022 final but they had barely turned up for the first 80 minutes against Argentina.

They scrapped their way to the last four at Euro 2024 before losing 2-1 to Spain, who franked that form with last summer’s 5-4 Nations League semi-final win.

Three Lions could come up short in elite company

Thomas Tuchel is aiming to get England over the line after Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions lost in the last two European Championship finals.

England are too powerful for most international opponents, as they proved in qualifying, but March’s home friendly fixtures produced a 1-1 draw with Uruguay and a 1-0 defeat to Japan.

Midfield should be an area of strength but Declan Rice’s heavy workload at Arsenal is a huge concern and Jude Bellingham had a patchy campaign for Real Madrid.

Keeping possession and dictating the tempo of games will be crucial at the sharp end of the tournament and England could come up short in that department.

Argentina won't relinquish hold on trophy easily

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad is stacked with big names including centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, who met in the Champions League final. Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Barcelona’s Raphinha will also put aside club rivalries to lead the Selecao’s attacking unit.

Veteran full-backs Alex Sandro and Danilo are not the most inspiring selections and, while Brazil have to be respected, preference is for holders Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni’s men won 12 of their 18 matches during an epic Conmebol qualifying campaign, finishing nine points clear of secondplaced Ecuador and ten ahead of Brazil. They thumped Dorival’s Brazil 4-1 in March 2025, despite missing Lionel Messi, and are unlikely to relinquish their crown without a fight.

Messi was outstanding at the 2022 World Cup although, at the age of 38, his influence is waning. He still has the footballing intelligence to win tight games, though, and plenty of his teammates are in the prime of their careers.

Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister were aged 21, 22 and 23 at the last World Cup and back-up striker Lautaro Martinez had yet another prolific goalscoring season for Inter.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez relishes the biggest stage and Como playmaker Nico Paz is a thrilling addition to the World Cup-winning squad.

Argentina, who won the Copa America in the USA in July 2024, have also triumphed in six of their last eight penalty shootouts. One of those shootout successes came in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands who, like France in the final, fought back from 2-0 down to take Argentina to extra-time.

Dutch could outperform their odds in the finals

The Dutch, pipped by England in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, are 20-1 to rule the world and they are better value than European rivals Portugal, Germany, Norway and Belgium at the prices.

Further down the betting, Japan were superb against England at Wembley in March although Kaoru Mitoma’s injury is a big blow.

Other outsiders to note include co-hosts USA, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, Morocco – semi-finalists in 2022 – and Ecuador, who conceded only five goals in 18 Conmebol qualifiers.

They should be competitive at the finals with Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie and PSG’s Willian Pacho in defence and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo in midfield although scoring goals may be a problem.

Senegal are also a team to watch after beating England 3-1 in a friendly last summer and winning an acrimonious Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco in January.

They were subsequently stripped of their Afcon title but a solid defence and a forward line featuring Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr and Ibrahim Mbaye make them dangerous opponents.

2026 World Cup odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the 2026 World Cup. Here are the latest odds for the tournament:

Team Odds Spain 9-2 France 5-1 England 13-2 Brazil 8-1 Portugal 8-1 Argentina 9-1 Germany 14-1 Netherlands 20-1

Bar 25-1

Odds correct at 12pm on Wednesday, June 10

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

FAQs

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup takes place from Thursday June 11 to Sunday. July 19.

Where is the 2026 World Cup being played?

The tournament is being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Cup?

All World Cup matches will be shown the game live in the UK on the BBC or ITV channels.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 World Cup?

Spain are 9-2 favourites followed by France at 5-2 and England at 7-1.

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