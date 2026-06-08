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World Cup
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2026 World Cup Groups A to F predictions, betting tips and odds

The 2026 World Cup starts on Thursday. Get our experts' analysis, best bets predictions for Groups A to F and the latest football odds.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Serbia last week
Raul Jimenez of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Serbia last weekCredit: Getty Images
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Read on to find out our fancies for the tournament.

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