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World Cup
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2026 World Cup Groups A to F predictions, betting tips and odds
The 2026 World Cup starts on Thursday. Get our experts' analysis, best bets predictions for Groups A to F and the latest football odds.
Raul Jimenez of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Serbia last weekCredit: Getty Images
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Read on to find out our fancies for the tournament.
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more inWorld Cup
- 'I’m full of respect for what Tuchel is doing with this England group' – Didi Hamann's World Cup verdict
- James Milton's World Cup best bets: our top tipster has two fancies in the tournament winner market
- Top goalscorer: Dan Childs has three tips including a 100-1 outsider
- Player of the Tournament: who will light up North America this summer?
- 'Their World Cup pedigree and attacking quality make them worthy favourites' - expert tips for Groups G to L
more inBetting offers
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet
more inWorld Cup
- 'I’m full of respect for what Tuchel is doing with this England group' – Didi Hamann's World Cup verdict
- James Milton's World Cup best bets: our top tipster has two fancies in the tournament winner market
- Top goalscorer: Dan Childs has three tips including a 100-1 outsider
- Player of the Tournament: who will light up North America this summer?
- 'Their World Cup pedigree and attacking quality make them worthy favourites' - expert tips for Groups G to L
more inBetting offers
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet
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