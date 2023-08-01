Women's World Cup Wednesday predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Jamaica v Brazil

ITV1, 11am Wednesday

Panama v France

ITV4, 11am Wednesday

Best bets

Jamaica or draw double chance v Brazil

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Eugenie Le Sommer to score last in Panama v France

1pt 13-5 bet365

Women's World Cup Wednesday predictions

When Jamaica were drawn in Group F with juggernauts Brazil and France at the Women's World Cup, few gave them a chance of progressing but the Reggae Girlz head into their final group match on Wednesday in contention to top the section.

Jamaica began the tournament with a respectable 0-0 draw with France before edging Panama 1-0 last time out, leaving them level on points with Les Bleues and one ahead of Brazil.

And if they can pick up at least a point against the Selecao, they will be through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Lorne Donaldson's side picked up that win over Panama without star striker Khadija Shaw, who was suspended. But the 26-year-old, who bagged 20 goals in the Women's Super League last season, will be available for the game against Brazil in Melbourne.

Brazil battered Panama 4-0 in their opener but lost 2-1 to France last time out, managing only two shots on target in the match.

Pia Sundhage has improved the Selecao defensively since taking charge, but going forward they have appeared short of ideas.

Jamaica can approach this final match as a bit of a free hit with expectation against them and they look overpriced to avoid defeat in Melbourne.

Group F's other fixture on Wednesday should be more one-sided with France expected to ease past Panama, who have already been eliminated.

Les Bleues are improving under Herve Renard and are 47 places above their opponents in the women's world rankings.

The French know a win would probably mean they will top their group and they are long odds-on to record maximum points.

Therefore, punters may choose to look to the goalscorer markets for a bet and they could do worse than back Eugenie Le Sommer to score the last goal of the match.

Le Sommer found the net against Brazil last time out and also notched in July's friendly with Ireland.

In the absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino at this Women's World Cup, France need others to step up to the plate and veteran Le Sommer, who is her country's all-time leading goalscorer, is a reliable option to notch.

Renard may choose not to start Le Sommer for this match in order to rest her before the knockout stages, meaning she could be deployed from the substitutes' bench and wrap up the victory late on.

