Women's World Cup qualifying predictions and betting tips

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Women's World Cup qualifying betting tips & predictions

Best bets

England Women to win 3-0 vs Ukraine Women

ITV1, 8pm Tuesday

1pt 13-2 bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Iceland Women vs Spain Women

8pm Tuesday

2pts 13-8 bet365

Draw in Wales Women vs Czech Republic Women

BBC Two Wales, 6pm Tuesday

1pts 9-4 bet365, Paddy Power

Women's World Cup qualifying preview

England's women have won back-to-back European Championships and they started their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with four straight victories.

In April, Lauren Hemp's early goal gave the Lionesses a 1-0 home win over world champions Spain but England were outclassed in Friday's return fixture in Mallorca.

Spain eased to a 4-0 victory and, if they win their final Group A3 game in Iceland, they will finish top of the table and qualify automatically for next year's tournament in Brazil.

That would leave the Lionesses, who lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, facing a playoff in order to make the finals.

England should keep up the pressure on their group rivals by beating Ukraine, who have lost all five of their games, at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sarina Wiegman's side thumped Ukraine 6-1 on matchday one but their other three wins in the group have been far less emphatic.

England rode their luck in April's 1-0 victory over Spain and had to work hard for 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Iceland, who racked up a pair of 1-0 successes against Ukraine.

A modest 3-0 England victory on Merseyside appeals in the correct-score market. The hosts are missing injured captain Leah Williamson and have not been at their fluent best during this qualifying campaign.

World champions face testing trip to Iceland

Spain star Alexia Putellas scored twice in Friday's impressive win over England but a different challenge awaits La Roja in Reykjavik.

Iceland's first five matches in the group have produced only eight goals and they are worth backing to keep things tight.

Under 2.5 goals was a winning bet in Spain's last three games at Euro 2025 and they beat Sweden 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Germany in their last two Nations League away fixtures in the autumn of 2025.

Iceland restricted England to four shots on target in April's 1-0 home defeat and another low-scoring game is expected when they host Spain.

Wales's hopes of a favourable playoff path were dented by a shock 1-1 draw with Montenegro on Friday.

Rhian Wilkinson's side must beat the Czech Republic in Cardiff to top Group B1 but the Czechs are capable of grinding out a draw.

Wales needed a 93rd-minute goal from Elise Hughes to earn a 2-2 draw in March's reverse fixture and they may struggle to take maximum points at home.

Read more from our football experts:

80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post

England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica

'Got, got, need: How late allegiance switches could have a big impact at the World Cup

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