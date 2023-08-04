Women's World Cup predictions for Japan v Norway and Netherlands v South Africa

Where to watch

Japan Women v Norway Women

ITV1, 9am Saturday

Netherlands Women v South Africa Women

BBC One, 3am Saturday night

Best bets

Japan to beat Norway

2pts 5-6 Coral

Netherlands to win & over 2.5 goals v South Africa

1pt 4-6 BoyleSports, Coral, Hills

18+ begambleaware.org

Women's World Cup predictions

Saturday marks the start of the Women's World Cup knockout stage and Japan can be one of the first teams to book their spot in the tournament's quarter-finals at the expense of Norway.

After thumping Zambia 5-0 and easing past Costa Rica 2-0, Japan set up a straight shootout with Spain for top spot in Group C.

And, while many fancied La Roja to make their mark, the Japanese ran out surprise 4-0 winners in Wellington, where they will now face Group A runners-up Norway in the last 16.

That decisive group win from Japan was a masterclass in counter-attacking football as they looked in control of the match, establishing a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes, despite seeing only 22 per cent of the ball.

In their other group fixtures, however, they dominated the ball and no side racked up more goals during the group stage than Japan's tally of 11, and they are also one of only three nations yet to concede in the tournament.

They were much more convincing during the group phase than Norway, who lost their opener 1-0 to tournament co-hosts New Zealand before they were held in a scrappy 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

Hege Riise's side managed to dig themselves out of danger in the end, smashing the Philippines 6-0 to take second spot on goal difference, but the Norwegians have not looked convincing and were also unimpressive at Euro 2022.

South Africa were among the great entertainers of the Women's World Cup group phase and booked their spot in the knockouts courtesy of a 92nd-minute strike from Thembi Kgatlana in a 3-2 win over Italy on Wednesday.

Prior to that goal, Banyana Banyana were heading home but Kgatlana's late winner saw them sneak through in second spot in Group G behind Sweden.

Awaiting them in the last 16, however, are a Netherlands team who were Women's World Cup runners-up in 2019 and are fresh from thrashing Vietnam 7-0 in their final group game.

The Dutch are fancied to win this one but Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners South Africa are not the kind of team to go down without a fight and a bet on the Netherlands to win and over 2.5 goals could be the way to play it.

