Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup 2023 top goalscorer predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, top goalscorer bets and predictions for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Sophia Smith could be crucial in the USA's title pursuit
Sophia Smith could be crucial in the USA's title pursuitCredit: Lachlan Cunningham/USSF

Best bets

Sophia Smith to be top goalscorer
1pt each-way 8-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Lea Schuller to be top goalscorer
1pt each-way 40-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Women's World Cup 2023 top goalscorer predictions

Players from the USA have finished as joint-top scorers in the last two Women's World Cup and Sophia Smith could be the leading light for the Stars and Stripes this year.

With Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario out of the tournament, 22-year-old winger Smith will be even more crucial to the USA's cause this summer and heads into the tournament as the leading scorer in the National Women's Soccer League with ten goals in 13 games for Portland Thorns.

She has already bagged 12 goals in 30 appearances for the USA and will shoulder the bulk of their goalscoring burden along with national team legend Alex Morgan.

At a much bigger price, Germany's Lea Schuller makes each-way appeal.

Alexandra Popp is Germany's main attacking threat but Schuller has shown time and time again the damage she can do coming off the bench, having scored 15 goals in European qualifying for the Women's World Cup - only Belgium's Tessa Wullaert scored more.

Schuller also bagged 14 goals for club side Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga last season and gives a different dimension to Germany's attack to target-figure Popp.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 15:44, 17 July 2023
