Women's World Cup

Wednesday's Women's World Cup predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's matches at the Women's World Cup

Sophia Smith can be the star turn for the USA against the Netherlands
Sophia Smith can be the star turn for the USA againCredit: NurPhoto

Best bets

Draw in Canada v Ireland
ITV1, 1pm Wednesday
1pt 14-5 bet365

S Smith first goalscorer in USA v Netherlands
BBC One, 2am Wednesday night
1pt 4-1 general

18+begambleaware.org

Wednesday Women's World Cup football predictions

Defeat to Canada in their second Group B clash on Wednesday would send Ireland home from the Women's World Cup, but there is a decent chance the Girls in Green can gain the draw that would keep their qualification hopes alive.

Vera Pauw's side put in a dogged display in their opener against co-hosts Australia and while they did not offer much going forward, they could still frustrate the out-of-sorts Olympic champions.

With a pay row rumbling in the background, Canada were disappointing in a goalless draw against Nigeria, when veteran forward Christine Sinclair missed a penalty, and they have now won just one of their last six matches.

They will be looking to pick themselves up but they need to show they are really at the races and there was little sign of that against the Super Falcons.

The Matildas needed a penalty to get past Ireland and the Canadians may not be as fortunate to get that kind of break, so a draw is tempting at 14-5.

The biggest clash of the tournament so far comes in the early hours of Thursday with a repeat of the final four years ago when the USA face the Netherlands.

Expect Sophia Smith to lead the charge again for the USWNT as she did when scoring twice in their 3-0 opening victory over Vietnam.

The new Golden Boot favourite seamlessly took her fine club form on to the international stage - she has scored ten goals in her last 13 games for Portland Thorn in the National Women's Soccer League - and she may also be on penalty duty too after Alex Morgan had a weak effort saved in Saturday's win.

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 13:54, 25 July 2023
