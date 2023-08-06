Colombia v Jamaica Women's World Cup predictions and odds

Where to watch Colombia v Jamaica

ITV, 9am Tuesday

Best bet

Colombia to win 1-0

1pt 9-2 general

Colombia v Jamaica odds

Colombia 23-20

Jamaica 29-10

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Colombia v Jamaica predictions

Colombia and Jamaica ruined plenty of World Cup group-stage bets and a quarter-final against either England or Nigeria is the prize at stake in their last-16 clash in Melbourne.

Jamaica's only previous appearance at a World Cup came in 2019 when they suffered 3-0, 5-0 and 4-1 defeats, but this time around they drew 0-0 with France and beat Panama 1-0 in their first two Group F games.

Another goalless stalemate with Brazil on matchday three meant they qualified for the last 16 at the expense of the mighty Canaries while Colombia finished top of Group H, eliminating two-time world champions Germany.

A 97th-minute goal gave them a famous 2-1 win over the Germans on matchday two and they are favourites to progress to the last eight, although underdogs Jamaica are unlikely to roll over.

The Reggae Girlz kept clean sheets in all three group games but Colombia, with the prolific Catalina Usme and Real Madrid teenager Linda Caicedo in their attacking unit, are worth backing to edge a tight contest.

