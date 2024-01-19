Weekend WSL predictions: betting preview and free women's football tips

Where to watch

Chelsea v Manchester United

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 2.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Chelsea v Manchester United

1pt 29-20 Betfair

Both teams to score in Manchester City v Liverpool

1pt 11-10 bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

The Women's Super League returns this weekend after a four-week break and Sunday's clash between last season's top two, Chelsea and Manchester United, should be entertaining.

The Blues are again top of the table in manager Emma Hayes's last season at the helm, and they have failed to win just two of their ten league games this season, scoring 14 times in their last three home WSL matches.

Australia striker Sam Kerr has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, but they should continue their goalscoring ways, although United can also make a strong contribution at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors have dropped just two points in their last eight away games and five have those have featured at least four goals, so that is worth following from a betting perspective.

Manchester City entertain surprise package Liverpool and both teams can score in that one.

Gareth Taylor's Citizens scored 16 goals in four straight wins before Christmas, but Liverpool have performed well since winning at Arsenal on the opening weekend and their only defeat in their last seven league games came at Chelsea, so they are capable of netting too.

