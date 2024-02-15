Chelsea v Manchester City WSL predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

BBC Two, 7.15pm Friday

Women's Super League predictions

Chelsea have won their last nine games on the spin while Manchester City are on a ten-match winning run, so something's got to give when the top two in the Women's Super League clash at Kingsmeadow on Friday.

Chelsea are arguably still the best team in the country and, as well as the WSL title race, they are engaged in the latter stages of the League Cup, FA Cup and Women's Champions League.

But City are serious WSL competitors. They've conceded only eight goals and can count on the league's top scorer Khadija Shaw to spearhead their challenge.

Given how tight this game could be, a bet on under 2.5 goals looks the best play as both sides have exceptionally strong defences.

Chelsea enhanced their rearguard with the signing of Nathalie Bjorn last month and have conceded just once with her on the pitch, while each of City's last four games have produced no more than two goals.

