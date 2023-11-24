Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Manchester City v Tottenham

Sky Sports Football & Premier League, 6.45pm

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Man City v Tottenham

1pt 19-20 Betfair , Paddy Power

Chelsea to win & both teams to score v Leicester

1pt 6-4 Betfair , Hills , Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's Super League predictions

Manchester City boosted their Women's Super League title aspirations with a 3-1 win in the Manchester derby last Sunday but things do not get any easier when they host Tottenham this weekend.

City eased to a 3-1 win away to rivals United thanks to goals from Jill Roord, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw, showing once again how devastating they can be going forwards.

Goals flowed in League Cup contests either side of that game too as they beat Liverpool 4-3 and drew 2-2 with Leicester.

They have, however, looked permeable at the back and will not be helped by defender Laia Aleixandri's suspension this week and over 3.5 goals looks a wise bet when they face Spurs, who they beat 3-1 in their last meeting in March.

Chelsea followed last Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Liverpool with a 4-1 win over Paris FC in the Women's Champions League on Thursday and they can make it seven wins in eight games when they host Leicester.

The Blues have, however, conceded in four of their last six games and could be breached by their Midlands counterparts, who have scored in each of their previous four matches against Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

