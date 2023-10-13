Women's Super League football predictions: Hammers can get on scoresheet

Where to watch Chelsea v West Ham in the Women's Super League

Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Chelsea v West Ham

1pt 7-4 bet365

Tottenham

13-10 Paddy Power

Women's Super League football predictions

Maybe it is a hangover from the World Cup, but the big guns in the Women’s Super League have struggled to get going in the opening two weeks of the season.

A 1-1 draw for champions Chelsea at Manchester City may not have been viewed as a bad result on paper, but Emma Hayes’s side were up against nine players after Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp were sent off and needed an injury-time goal to share the spoils.

They will need a strong reaction against West Ham in Saturday's televised clash and it is possible that their London rivals can find the net, as they have done in eight of their last 12 away games, including a 2-0 win already this term at Brighton.

The Seagulls have lost six of their last eight matches and failed to score in their last three, so that makes them vulnerable against Tottenham on Sunday.

Spurs ran Chelsea close in a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge and should be brimming with confidence after following a 3-1 home win over Bristol City with a midweek 6-0 League Cup victory over relegated Reading.

