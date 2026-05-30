Brighton vs Manchester City: Women's FA Cup final predictions team news, betting tips and odds

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Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 31

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Wembley stadium, London

Competition FA Cup final

TV Channel 4 & TNT Sports 1

Brighton and Manchester City had to overcome 2-0 deficits to make it through their semi-finals and an entertaining clash is in prospect in Sunday's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

City are the strong favourites but the WSL champions were upset 3-2 by the Seagulls in their most recent meeting and Brighton will be full of belief.

Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Madison Haley to score at any time

9-2 bet365

Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women preview

Within the space of 11 days Brighton went from villains to heroes in the eyes of Manchester City fans and it sets up an intriguing FA Cup final between them at Wembley on Sunday.

The Seagulls sprang a shock by beating City 3-2 in the Women’s Super League at the end of April, sowing doubt about the Citizens’ title hopes.

But just a week-and-a-half later Brighton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw, handing City a first league title for ten years .

The Citizens have been enjoying their WSL triumph, but they will need to be sharp to overcome a Brighton side buoyed by those results.

The Seagulls lost to Tottenham on the final day of the season to finish a disappointing seventh, but they can be forgiven if their minds were elsewhere.

That result shouldn’t dent the confidence of a side who knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup and drew with Manchester United in the league during an impressive late-season run .

The sheer quality City possess all over the pitch is likely to prove telling, especially combined with the experience of captain Alex Greenwood and Dutch superstar Vivianne Miedema, among others.

Haley could step up again for Seagulls

Brighton forward Madison Haley also has a habit of stepping up in big games, and the American could be overpriced to score a goal at Wembley.

Haley levelled the score at 2-2 in their 3-2 comeback win against Liverpool in the semi-finals and opened the scoring in the 2-0 cup win over Arsenal.

She also notched twice in the 3-2 league victory against City and the 27-year-old is capable of troubling the best defences.

Key stats for Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women

♦ Manchester City have won the FA Cup three times in the past nine years

♦ This is Brighton's first FA Cup final appearance

♦ Brighton won the last meeting between these sides 3-2 in April

♦ Brighton's Madison Haley has scored three goals in her previous four FA Cup matches

♦ City's Khadija Shaw won the WSL Golden Boot with 21 goals in 22 matches

Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Brighton 5-1 Manchester City 4-11 Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women team news and predicted line-ups

Brighton

Dario Vidosic has a full squad to select from and may opt to go with the 4-4-2 formation that has served him well against top sides.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Nnadozie; Rule, Hayes, Minami, Vanegas; Seike, Cankovic, Symonds, Kafaji; Kirby, Haley.

Subs: Olislagers, McLaughlin, Noordam, Camacho, Tsunoda, Tvedten, Mpome.

Manchester City

Forward Iman Beney and defender Laura Weinroither are unavailable, but first-choice goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita is in contention following illness. Lauren Hemp is cleared to play after being subbed off in the first half of City's final league match at West Ham, while Vivianne Miedema and Rebecca Knaack are also available.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Yamashita, Casparij, Rose, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Blindkilde-Brown, Hasegawa; Fowler, Fujino, Hemp; Shaw,.

Subs: Miedema, Knaack, Prior, Kerolin, Coombs, Clinton, Lohmann.

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FAQs

When is Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women in the FA Cup final?

Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women takes place on Sunday, May 31 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley stadium.

Where can I watch Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women ?

Channel 4 and TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women ?

Manchester City Women are 4-11 to win, Brighton are a 5-1 chance and the draw is 18-5 with Ladbrokes.

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