England 7-1 to rule the world after Euro 2025 triumph

England are 7-1 with bet365 to lift the 2027 Women's World Cup after winning Euro 2025 in a dramatic penalty shootout against Spain in Basel on Sunday.

Spain, the 15-8 tournament favourites at the outset, had been 3-4 to triumph in the final and those odds looked like being justified when they went 1-0 ahead after 25 minutes. England were again guilty of some slack defending as they allowed Mariona Caldentey a free header in the area and she made no mistake.

England were 10-1 in bet365's in-play betting at that point and their odds had drifted further to 18-1 by half-time, when the 90-minute draw was 4-1.

However, Sarina Wiegman's team grew into the contest and got back on level terms when Alessia Russo headed home a Chloe Kelly cross in the 57th minute. Extra-time being required was cut to 11-10 at that point and that proved to be the case in a close contest.

England won 2-1 in extra-time against Germany in the 2022 final but this time penalties were needed and the Lionesses were marginal underdogs before the spot-kicks at 19-20 with bet365, while Spain were 4-5 to prevail.

Beth Mead had to retake the first kick, which was then saved, and England were out to 3-1 when Spain converted theirs, but the world champions then missed three in a row, with two saved by Hannah Hampton, handing Kelly the chance to win it for England, as she had at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses had been 4-1 second favourites before the tournament, when they were tipped by Racing Post Sport's Jamie Griffith.

Defending champions England had rallied from 2-0 down in their quarter-final against Sweden before winning a wild shootout, and they fought back from 1-0 behind against Italy in their semi-final to win 2-1 in extra-time. Only two of the seven knockout matches in the tournament were settled inside 90 minutes.

England had been matched at 100 for small amounts on the Betfair Exchange outright market during the tournament.

