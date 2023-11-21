Women's Champions League predictions, betting odds and tips: Rampant Barca unlikely to let up

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

DAZN, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona odds

Eintracht Frankfurt 22-1

Barcelona 1-10

Draw 17-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona predictions

Holders Barcelona appear to be in no mood to relinquish their Women's Champions League title and can be expected to deliver another great attacking display at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barca have scored 30 goals in their last five matches, including five without reply in their opening group game against Benfica last week, and their latest 5-0 win over nearest rivals Real Madrid in La Liga Femenina on Sunday demonstrated the gulf in class between Jonatan Giraldez's side and most of their opponents.

Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati both scored twice against Benfica, and Frankfurt face a massive task trying to keep the champions quiet.

The German side got off to a winning start with a 2-1 success at Swedish side Rosengard last week and are unbeaten in their last six Frauen Bundesliga matches, so they will be hopefully of marking their mark.

However, Barcelona, who are just 1-10 to win, could run away with things and more than three goals in the match looks a strong possibility.

