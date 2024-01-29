Women's Champions League: Paris v Chelsea predictions, betting odds and tips

Where to watch Paris v Chelsea Women

Live on TNT Sports 3 & DAZN, Tuesday 5.45pm

Best bet

Over 1.5 Chelsea goals

1pt Evs bet365

Paris v Chelsea Women odds

Paris 13-8

Chelsea Women 13-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Paris v Chelsea Women predictions

Chelsea have already booked their place in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as group winners with a game to spare, but Emma Hayes's side are unlikely to take things easy when they head to Paris on Tuesday.

Their opponents need to win and hope that second-placed Hacken fail to beat Real Madrid to join the Blues in the next round, and that desire to push forward could create opportunities for the Women's Super League leaders.

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick as Chelsea won the reverse fixture 4-1 but the Australian will miss the trip to Paris after she suffered a serious knee injury.

The Blues should be able to rely upon Lauren James to boost their attack, though. The England playmaker scored twice in Saturday's 3-0 win at Brighton, which followed a hat-trick in her previous WSL outing against her former club Manchester United, and it seems Hayes will not want her team to sit back in this one.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 Champions League group matches and will be desperate for continental glory in their manager's final season at the helm.

The Blues have scored at least twice in 13 of their last 16 matches and they should replicate that in the French capital as they look to build a head of steam for their fifth quarter-final appearance in the last seven seasons.

