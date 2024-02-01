Wolves v Manchester United Premier League Betting Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets ahead of Thursday's big game

January is nearly behind us, and to help us get over the line and into February, there's a bumper midweek schedule of Premier League football to enjoy.

On Thursday a beleaguered Manchester United, who scraped past League 2 Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday, face a tricky assignment away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Premier League midweek schedule starting January 30

Here's the full schedule of midweek Premier League action, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £30 Sky Bet free bet here to spend on these matches:

Tuesday, January 30 2024

7.30pm - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (TNT Sports)

7.45pm - Fulham v Everton

7.45pm - Luton v Brighton

8.00pm - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

8.15pm - Aston Villa v Newcastle

Wednesday, January 31

7.30pm - Manchester City v Burnley (TNT Sports)

7.30pm - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford (TNT Sports)

8.15pm - Liverpool v Chelsea (TNT Sports)

Thursday, February 1

7.30pm - West Ham v Bournemouth (TNT Sports)

8.15pm - Wolves v Manchester United (TNT Sports)

Matchday 22 Premier League betting odds (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Home: @7-1

Draw: @19-5

Away: @4-11

Fulham v Everton

Home: @29-20

Draw: @23-10

Away: @15-8

Luton Town v Brighton

Home: @15-4

Draw: @3-1

Away: @4-6

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Home: @4-6

Draw: @11-4

Away: @17-4

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Home: @10-11

Draw: @29-10

Away: @13-5

Manchester City v Burnley

Home: @1-12

Draw: @19-2

Away: @25-1

Tottenham v Brentford

Home: @8-13

Draw: @10-3

Away: @19-5

Liverpool v Chelsea

Home: @11-20

Draw: @7-2

Away: @17-4

West Ham v Bournemouth

Home: @29-20

Draw: @13-5

Away: @29-20

Wolves v Manchester United

Home: @7-4

Draw: @5-2

Away: @29-20

Sky Bet Premier League odds

Fulham to beat Everton@29-20

Crystal Palace to beat Sheffield United @4-6

Tottenham to beat Brentford @8-13

Manchester United to beat Wolves @29-20

A £10 bet on this four-fold accumulator would return £161.61 with Sky Bet.

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet. Correct as of 2.00pm on Monday, January 29

