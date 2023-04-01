West Ham v Southampton predictions: Hammers can make mark in relegation six-pointer

Where to watch West Ham v Southampton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

West Ham

2pts 8-11 general

West Ham v Southampton odds

West Ham 8-11

Southampton 21-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Southampton team news

West Ham

Emerson, Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca are being assessed, while Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio are back from injury.

Southampton

Armel Bella-Kotchap is out for the visitors and Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams are being assessed.

West Ham v Southampton predictions

Nine teams are in the mix for the drop in this season's Premier League but West Ham and Southampton make up two of the current bottom three and are in desperate need of points going into their basement battle at the London Stadium.

Having placed seventh in the top flight and reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, the Hammers have endured a tremendous fall from grace this season and began the weekend in 18th spot.

But bookmakers seem confident of a West Ham revival with the club as big as 5-1 to go down and David Moyes's men can at least draw confidence from their performances in these season's Europa Conference League.

Before the recent international break, the capital club signed off with a 4-0 home thrashing of AEK Larnaca, having beaten the Cypriot outfit 2-0 in the away leg beforehand.

That secured their place in the quarter-finals of Europe's tertiary competition, although it remains to be seen whether or not involvement in the tournament will be a blessing or a curse as the club battles against domestic relegation.

As for Southampton, their sole focus is - and has been for most of the season - on getting out of the bottom three and they have at least shown some promise since appointing inexperienced boss Ruben Selles back in February.

Selles has taken charge of Saints for six matches in the Premier League, losing to Leeds and Brentford but beating Chelsea and Leicester and earning draws from matches with Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 3-3 draw with Spurs at St Mary's was the club's final game before the international break but they had to rely on a 93rd-minute penalty from James Ward-Prowse to salvage a point and that was against an incredibly disjointed Tottenham side.

West Ham may not have everything together right now but they can be a tough nut to crack on their own patch.

Indeed, the Hammers are unbeaten in their four home Premier League fixtures in 2023, having drawn with Chelsea and Aston Villa and defeated relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest, both to nil.

The pressure is mounting on Moyes, who could be missing players again for Sunday's clash, but Southampton are also dealing with key absences in both boxes with neither striker Che Adams nor centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap set to make the starting line-ups.

With that in mind, a straightforward bet on a West Ham win could be the best way to play it.

Key stat

Five of West Ham's six Premier League wins this season have come at home.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings.

Subs: Johnson, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio, Aguerd, Emerson.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Onuachu.

Subs: Maitland-Niles, A Armstrong, Adams, S Armstrong, Mara, Elyounoussi, Diallo.

Inside info

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen / Declan Rice

Assist ace Said Benrahma

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Declan Rice

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet James Ward-Prowse

