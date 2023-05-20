West Ham v Leeds predictions and odds: Hammers can bask in celebratory mood

Where to watch West Ham v Leeds

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 1.30pm Sunday

Best bet

West Ham to win and both teams to score

1pt 18-5 Hills

West Ham v Leeds odds

West Ham 6-4

Leeds 9-5

Draw 13-5

West Ham v Leeds team news

West Ham

The Hammers will assess a number of bumps and bruises after their win in Alkmaar but Gianluca Scamacca is out with a knee injury

Leeds

Junior Firpo is banned after his red card against Newcastle, while Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra are all out.

West Ham v Leeds predictions

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has had a week to dwell on his missed penalty that could have earned his team a win over high-flying Newcastle last week, but the Whites have to put that behind them when they head to what could be a party atmosphere at West Ham.

The Hammers have reached their first European final for 46 years after getting the job done in their Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, and with little resting on the Londoners' remaining two Premier League matches, Leeds may fancy their chances.

There has been plenty of industry evident in Sam Allardyce's two games in the charge. Fighting back to draw 2-2 with the Magpies, who look Champions League bound, was a good effort after Junior Firpo had been sent off and that showing came a week after they gave league leaders Manchester City plenty to think about in a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad.

But they have not won in seven league games and that could be difficult to improve upon as they visit one of the catalogue of clubs that Big Sam has previously been asked to drag out of trouble.

At times under David Moyes, playing in front of their home fans at the London Stadium has been a bit of a burden for the Hammers, but that has not been the case over the last few months despite their inability to drag themselves out of the bottom six.

Newcastle and Liverpool are the only visiting teams to have left the Olympic Park with all three points since the turn of the year and the Hammers have found the net in each of their nine home games in 2023.

West Ham battled to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United the last time they were on their own patch and they battled back from two goals down to earn a draw against Arsenal in another recent encounter, so there are grounds for optimism.

They have also won five and drawn one of the six home games in which they have faced teams in the bottom half so with the celebratory mood in the air, they should get the job done.

Leeds have conceded at least twice in each of their last five away games and they have lost with both teams scoring on their recent trips to Arsenal, Fulham, Bournemouth and Manchester City, so there looks a decent chance that run will continue.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Leeds' last 11 Premier League matches

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Rice, Downes; Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen; Ings

Subs: Soucek, Antonio, Paqueta, Coufal, Cornet, Ogbonna, Cresswell

Leeds (4-3-3): Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk; McKennie, Koch, Forshaw; Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison

Subs: Gray, Aaronson, Summerville, Meslier, Greenwood, Rutter, Gnonto

Inside info

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen

Assist ace Jarrod Bowen

Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma

Card magnet Declan Rice

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Patrick Bamford

Card magnet Robin Koch

