West Brom v Sunderland predictions and odds: Playoff challengers look hard to split

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Brom v Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray
Sunderland manager Tony MowbrayCredit: Ian Horrocks

Where to watch West Brom v Sunderland

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, midday Sunday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 5-2 bet365

West Brom v Sunderland odds

West Brom 19-20
Sunderland 16-5
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Brom v Sunderland predictions

In the first few months of the season, West Brom will have feared a relegation battle, but they head into their final games of the Championship campaign with a fine shout of making the playoffs.

The Baggies have been transformed under Carlos Corberan's guidance and ten clean sheets in their last 12 home matches goes a long way towards explaining how they have given themselves a chance.

However, their last two outings at The Hawthorns have finished in draws, and Sunderland, who are on a six-match unbeaten run and have top-six ambitions of their own, could prove tough to break down.

The only two matches that Tony Mowbray's Black Cats have won in that run were against bottom-half dwellers Cardiff and Birmingham and being held to a draw at home to struggling Huddersfield last week was not what the doctor ordered.

So, with eight of West Brom's last nine games ending with fewer than three goals, this could be another tight affair and it may well finish level.

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 22 April 2023Last updated 15:11, 22 April 2023
