Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Aaron Ashley

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Aaron Ashley's Best bets

Brighton to beat Aston Villa

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Birmingham to beat Bristol City

2pts 4-5 general

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Rennes vs PSG

2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Best Premier League bet

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday



Aston Villa completed a Premier League double over Brighton on their way to a fourth-place finish last season but they failed to win any of their opening five games and another slow start could be on the horizon.

Villa have spent heavily this summer in an attempt to rebuild a midfield weakened by the departures of Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers and the long-term absence of Amadou Onana.

However, new signing Joao Gomes picked up an injury in last week's Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and is set to miss out while Switzerland’s World Cup star Johan Manzambi remains doubtful for the trip to the Amex.

Lucas Digne is another who has departed for PSG while Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins look set to be on their way out too, so it could take time for the new-look Villans to hit top stride.

Teenage striker Brian Madjo scored in the 2-1 loss to PSG to suggest he could be a breakthrough star this season but may be sidelined for the start of the season.

The upshot is that Unai Emery’s side look light for the start of the new campaign, and Brighton can capitalise.

The Seagulls won four of their final six home league games last term, which included victories over Chelsea and Liverpool. Fabian Hurzeler’s side also concluded pre-season with successes over Strasbourg, Roma and Bologna, suggesting they should prove too strong for the decimated Villans.

Best EFL bet

Birmingham vs Bristol City

Sky Sports+, 12.30pm Saturday

There has been plenty of change at Bristol City over the summer as manager Michael Skubala arrived from Lincoln while there is a newly-formed frontline of Dom Ballard and Lorent Tolaj, who have moved from League One clubs.

But it has been a slow start for the Robins, who crashed out of the EFL Cup with a shock 1-0 loss at home to League Two outfit Walsall before going down 2-0 when hosting Millwall in their Championship curtain-raiser.

Bristol City were not helped by a first-half red card for Adam Randell in that defeat to the Lions but they failed to register a shot on target and Birmingham may be the more settled of the pair.

The Blues had the fourth-best home form in the Championship last season, losing only three of their 23 games at St Andrew's, and they have made a promising start to the new campaign.

Birmingham edged past Swansea 1-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup and they were the better side in last week’s goalless draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, where they restricted their opponents to just three shots.

Best European bet

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain

Amazon Prime PPV & Ligue 1+, 7.45pm Sunday

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to make it back-to-back European Super Cup wins but they were unable to follow up against Lens in the French equivalent last Sunday.

The Parisians played against ten men for more than 50 minutes but, despite having 23 shots, they were unable to conjure up a breakthrough and limped to a 1-0 loss against spirited opponents.

This fixture had originally been set for the Parc des Princes but the pitch is damaged so it has been switched to Roazhon Park and Rennes should feel that this is a good time to welcome the champions in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Rennes beat PSG 3-1 at home in Ligue 1 last season and that means that both teams have scored in five of the last six league meetings, while their last four clashes have all produced more than three goals.

The visitors’ attacking quality speaks for itself but they have kept only two clean sheets in their last 11 outings and Rennes are tough to budge at home, where they lost just three times in 17 league games last season.

Bankers, longshots and acca tips

Banker

Barnet to beat Shrewsbury

19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Barnet finished last season's League Two campaign like a train, ending on a nine-game unbeaten run and winning their final five matches to get within two points off the playoffs.

A 3-1 win at home to pre-season title favourites Salford in their opening assignment cemented the feeling that they could have even greater success this term and they can silence Shrewsbury, who have to pick themselves up from a 2-0 defeat at Tranmere.

Weekend longshot

Watford to beat Wrexham

3-1 bet365

Watford started their Championship campaign with a stylish 2-1 win at home to last season's playoff protagonists Southampton and they look a big price to follow up at Wrexham.

The Hornets picked up four points from two meetings with Wrexham last season and the hosts have started the campaign with a 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup and a 1-1 draw with Welsh rivals Cardiff.

Ashley's Acca

Birmingham 4-5

West Ham 4-11

Leicester 8-15

Barnet 19-20

£1 accumulator returns £7.30 with Coral and Ladbrokes

Both Teams To Score Treble

Millwall vs Norwich 8-11

Wycombe vs Plymouth 4-6

Salford vs Chesterfield 5-6

£1 accumulator returns £5.29 with bet365

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Arsenal vs Coventry predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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