Wednesday's Women's Champions League predictions and betting odds

Where to watch Wednesday's Women's Champions League

Hacken v Paris St-Germain

TNT Sports 1 & DAZN 1, 5.45pm Wednesday

Brann v Barcelona

TNT Sports 1 & DAZN 1, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Barcelona to win & under 4.5 goals v Brann

1pt 5-6 bet365

Wednesday's Women's Champions League predictions

Brann Women claimed 13 points from six games to qualify from Champions League Group B as runners-up to Lyon but they are as big as 60-1 to beat trophy favourites Barcelona in the home leg of their quarter-final tie.

Barca scored 27 goals in six Group A matches, dropping their only points in a 4-4 draw at runners-up Benfica, and they are expected to outclass their hosts in Norway.

Brann competed well in their group games against Lyon, who were second-favourites behind Barcelona in the outright betting before the start of the knockout stages.

They lost 3-1 in France and came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw in Bergen so they could keep the scoreline respectable at home.

Hacken, who finished second to Chelsea in Group D, are 13-2 for a home win over Paris St-Germain. Only 11 goals were scored in Hacken's six group games and under 2.5 goals is available at 6-4.

