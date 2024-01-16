Wednesday's FA Cup predictions, odds and betting tips: Premier League rivals can put on a show

When to bet by

7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Both teams to score in Everton v Crystal Palace

1pt 10-11 bet365

Wednesday's FA Cup predictions

There are two non-televised FA Cup third-round replays scheduled on Wednesday and both could turn out to be entertaining affairs.

Few will be surprised to see goals when Bristol Rovers entertain Norwich at the Memorial Ground as the original tie at Carrow Road finished 1-1 and both teams have scored in the Gas’s last 12 matches.

That is priced up accordingly at 1-2 though, and there is greater value in backing the net to bulge at both ends in the all-Premier League tie involving Everton and Crystal Palace.

The first fixture in south London was a drab goalless draw but the Toffees are stronger at Goodison Park, having accounted for Bournemouth, Chelsea and Newcastle as well as holding Brighton in their last seven home league games.

Palace, in contrast, are better suited to playing on their travels as they can use their pace on the counter-attack and this season they have won at Manchester United and earned score draws at West Ham and Manchester City.

Both teams have scored in eight of Palace’s last nine Premier League fixtures, which includes a 3-2 loss at home to Everton in November, so this replay could make up for their disappointing showdown at Selhurst Park.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.