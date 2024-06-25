Wednesday's Euro 2024 acca: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

There are four more matches to look forward to from Euro 2024 on Wednesday as he group stage of the competition comes to a close. Belgium headline the action in a tight Group E, hoping to overcome Ukraine to seal their place in the round of 16. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at over 5-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Ukraine v Belgium

Under 2.5 goals in Slovakia v Romania

Both teams to score in Czech Republic v Turkey

Portugal to win & over 1.5 goals v Georgia

Ukraine v Belgium

An open game is expected as Belgium will want to seal top spot in the group while Ukraine cannot afford to sit back if they are to make it through to the last 16. There should be plenty of space for the forward lines to exploit and backing both teams to score appeal.

Slovakia v Romania

Don’t expect too many risks from two teams who know a draw should be enough to breeze into the round of 16. A fairly tame affair could be in the offing in Frankfurt, and backing two or fewer goals looks the safest approach.

Czech Republic v Turkey

Both teams have scored in ten of the Czech Republic’s last 13 internationals and, in what is a must-win match for them, that bet appeals against Turkey. The Turkish have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal but they have managed only clean sheet in their last eight.

Georgia v Portugal

Portugal are set to field a much-changed line-up but they should have enough to claim another group win against Georgia, who are set to throw caution to the wind in search of an unlikely qualification spot. It should be open and the Portugal's class can tell.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.