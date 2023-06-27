Under-21 European Championship predictions and odds: Young Lions can maintain 100 per cent record

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm Wednesday

Best bets

England

1pt 7-4 Coral

Israel

1pt 2-1 general

Verdict

England are safely through to the European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals as Group C winners but they will be keen to maintain high standards and look overpriced to defeat reigning champions Germany in Batumi.

The match has a lot more riding on it for the Germans, who need a victory to have any hope of continuing their defence of the trophy.

But England are unlikely to be indifferent to the fate of Germany, who would be potential semi-final opponents if they get themselves out of the sticky situation they find themselves in.

Young Lions manager Lee Carsley will be looking beyond the group phase and it would make sense for his team to eliminate Germany at the first opportunity.

A few of England's fringe players are likely to be given their chance to shine, but there is excellent depth to Carsley's squad and performance levels should remain high.

Germany have been struggling from the outset.

They laboured to a 1-1 draw against Israel despite playing the entire second half against ten men, and succumbed to a 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic, who triumphed with an 87th-minute winning goal from Martin Vitik.

Antonio Di Salvo's side know that even a win against England might not be enough, but their fate could be sealed by a second loss of the tournament.

Fourth-placed Israel are still in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals and they can give themselves the best chance by defeating the second-placed Czechs in Kutaisi.

Israel wanted to be in contention going into the third game and they are bolstered by the return of midfielder Eden Karzev, who has completed a one-game ban.

The Czechs are two points better off after their victory over Germany, but they expended a lot of physical and mental energy at the weekend and any drop-off in performance could encourage Israel, who look overpriced to secure their first win of the tournament.

