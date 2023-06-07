Under-20 World Cup semi-finals: Azzurri can edge closer to glory

When to bet

Uruguay v Israel 6.30pm

Italy v South Korea 10pm

Best bets

Italy

2pts 7-10 Coral

Uruguay win to nil

1pt 2-1 Betfair, Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Under-20 semi-final predictions

Italy have been the most impressive of the teams left in the Under-20 World Cup and they look solid favourites to defeat South Korea in their semi-final in La Plata.

The Azzurri's fixture with South Korea, who were runners-up in 2019, is the second of the day's semi-final schedule which starts with Uruguay's contest against Israel.

Both matches take place at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona, the venue for Italy's 2-1 round-of-16 success over England.

The Italians have impressed in other high-profile matches at the tournament, defeating Brazil 3-2 in the group stage and Colombia 3-1 in the quarter-finals, and they are in with a good chance of landing the trophy for the first time.

South Korea have taken advantage of a much easier route to the last four, but they needed extra-time to secure a 1-0 success over Nigeria in the quarter-finals and their semi-final against Italy may be a step too far.

Tournament debutants Israel pulled off a major shock in the quarter-finals with their 3-2 extra-time triumph over Brazil but they face another tough test against Uruguay, who are bidding to reach the final for the third time in their history.

Uruguay have kept clean sheets in four of five matches and their solid defence could be key to making further progress.

