Under-20 World Cup final predictions and odds: Italy can finish the job

Best bet

Italy to lift the trophy

Uruguay to win the tournament

Uruguay v Italy predictions

Italy have qualified for the Under-20 World Cup final for the first time in their history and can finish the job by defeating Uruguay in La Plata.

Uruguay, advised by the Racing Post's Ian Wilkerson at pre-tournament odds of 8-1, are through to the final for the third time in their history but the moment may have come for their backers to take out a little insurance.

La Celeste have suffered injuries to key players during the tournament with right-back Mateo Ponte suffering from a muscle strain and attacker Matias Abaldo sustaining a knee injury.

The South Americans are boosted by the availability of forward Luciano Rodriguez, who has completed a two-game ban, but they may struggle to get to grips with the Azzurri, who have impressed throughout the tournament.

The Italians have registered high-profile victories over Brazil (3-2) and England (2-1) and impressed in Thursday 2-1 semi-final success over South Korea, winning the shot count 20 to seven.

Uruguay's 1-0 semi-final victory over Israel was more of a grind, although it once again highlighted the defensive strength which has underpinned their challenge.

Marcelo Broli's side have kept clean sheets in five of their six matches, but Italy are stronger than any of the teams they have faced and may prove difficult to overcome.

