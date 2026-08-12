Uefa Super Cup: PSG vs Aston Villa predictions, Bet Builder, team news and odds

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PSG vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, August 12

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Competition Uefa Super Cup

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain take on Aston Villa in the Uefa Super Cup in Salzburg on Wednesday.

Former PSG boss Unai Emery led Villa to Europa League glory in 2025-26, when they also finished fourth in the Premier League.

However, they are clear underdogs to defeat PSG, who successfully defended their Champions League title by beating Arsenal on penalties.

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PSG vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 4-5 general

Best player bet

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to be first goalscorer

11-2 bet365

PSG vs Aston Villa preview

Paris Saint-Germain feasted on English clubs during their back-to-back Champions League triumphs and they are odds-on to beat Aston Villa in the Uefa Super Cup in Salzburg.

Villa earned their crack at the Super Cup by outclassing their rivals in last season's Europa League.

Unai Emery's men beat Nottingham Forest 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals before easing to a 3-0 victory over Freiburg in the final – their 13th win in 15 games in the competition.

PSG's Champions League progress was not quite as smooth. They came through a blockbuster semi against Bayern Munich, winning 6-5 on aggregate, and beat Arsenal on penalties after a gritty 120 minutes in the final.

The Parisians powerhouses' 2025-26 season had also started with a shootout victory over a north-London club.

They trailed Tottenham 2-0 until the 85th minute of the Super Cup but scored two late goals and won on penalties.

On paper, PSG face a tougher test in this season's fixture in Salzburg. Spurs went on to finish fourth from bottom in the Premier League while Villa were fourth from top.

PSG may not quite resemble steak tartare but they are bound to be a little undercooked for Wednesday's game.

They lost 3-0 to Mallorca in their first pre-season fixture, when their World Cup stars were missing, and drew 1-1 with Manchester United in Gothenburg on Sunday.

Ibrahim Mbaye gave them a second-minute lead but United responded well, equalising through Bryan Mbeumo before half-time and ending the game with 14 shots to PSG's six.

Backing both teams to score looks a good bet in the Super Cup. Villa boss Unai Emery will be desperate to get one over on his former club although his midfield options look thin.

Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers have been sold to Manchester United and Chelsea and Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, their most exciting summer signing, is sidelined.

Villa finished their Premier League campaign by beating Liverpool 4-2 and Manchester City 2-1 either side of the Europa League final.

Their pre-season schedule started with a 5-0 rout of Walsall but both teams scored in each of their five subsequent friendlies, including last week's 2-1 defeat to Bayern.

Emery's men gave PSG a scare in the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-finals, winning the home leg 3-2 after a 3-1 loss in Paris, and they can play their part in an entertaining early-season contest.

PSG winger raring to go after summer break

Spain World Cup winner Fabian Ruiz returned to PSG training only on Monday, along with Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and France's Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez.

Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had the summer off, however, and he could make a flying start to the club season.

Kvaratskhelia scored in the home leg of PSG's quarter-final win over Villa two seasons ago and had a prolific campaign in 2025-26.

His 18 goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League came at a rate of one every 146 minutes and he looks a good bet to strike first in the Super Cup.

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PSG vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams scored in the opening 32 minutes of PSG's friendly against Manchester United last week and there were goals at both ends in eight of Aston Villa's last ten games.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia over 0.5 shots on target

PSG's winger averaged 1.77 shots on target per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 last season and scored in the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-final tie against Villa.

Boubacar Kamara to be booked

The Villa midfielder has not played a competitive match since January and was booked five times in 17 Premier League starts last season.



Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for PSG vs Aston Villa

♦ PSG have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven matches

♦ PSG needed penalties to win last season's Uefa Super Cup, Fifa Intercontinental Cup, French Champions Trophy and Champions League

♦ Aston Villa won 13 of their 15 games in last season's Europa League

♦ Both teams scored in eight of Villa's last ten matches

PSG vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the Uefa Super Cup. Here are the latest odds for PSG v Aston Villa:

90 minutes Odds PSG 3-4 Aston Villa 7-2 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

PSG vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

PSG

France stars Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are available, as is Spain's World Cup winner Fabian Ruiz. Bradley Barcola is in the squad despite reports linking him with a move to Liverpool. Lucas Digne, signed from Aston Villa, and former Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche are hoping to make their debuts.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Mbaye, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Hernandez, Ruiz, Barcola, Doue, Akliouche

Aston Villa

Summer signing Johan Manzambi is injured, along with midfielder Amadou Onana, but Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Gomes could make their debuts. John McGinn (knee) will be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Garnacho; Watkins

Subs: Nedeljkovic, Lindelof, Mings, Bogarde, Cisse, Barkley, Abraham, Guessand, Alysson

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FAQs

When is PSG vs Aston Villa in the Uefa Super Cup?

PSG vs Aston Villa takes place on Wednesday, August 12 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is PSG vs Aston Villa being played?

The venue for the game is the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

Where can I watch PSG vs Aston Villa?

TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for PSG vs Aston Villa?

PSG are 3-4 to win, Aston Villa are a 7-2 chance and the draw is 29-10 with bet365.

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