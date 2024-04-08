Tuesday's Women's Euro 2025 qualifying predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Ireland Women v England Women

ITV1 & STV, 7.30pm

Best bets

England Women to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Italy Women to beat Finland Women

1pt 5-6 bet365

Women's Euro 2025 qualifying predictions

England Women made an underwhelming start to their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a draw against Sweden on Friday but they can get back on the winning trail against Ireland in Dublin.

In a tightly contested affair at Wembley, England drew 1-1 with the Swedes after Alessia Russo's first-half strike was cancelled out by Fridolina Rolfo's header after the break.

The Lionesses failed to keep control of the ball and cannot afford many more slip-ups with France, who are third in the world, also in their qualifying section.

Ireland battled bravely in a 1-0 defeat to the French in their Euro 2025 qualifying opener and they can certainly make life tough for England at the Aviva Stadium.

Goals could be at a premium, especially with England's defence bolstered by the return of Leah Williamson, who is set to start her first England game since April 2023.

But England have scored in each of their last nine matches since the World Cup final, amassing 28 goals in that run.

Ireland, meanwhile, have failed to score in any of their last three matches and England are the bet to grind out a low-scoring victory in Dublin.

Italy were smashed 5-1 by England in a friendly in February but they recovered to post an impressive 2-0 win over the Netherlands in their first match of Euro qualifying.

The Italians were also winners against Switzerland and Spain in the Women's Nations League back in December and they are worth chancing to win away to Finland on Tuesday.

