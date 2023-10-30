Tuesday's EFL and EFL Cup predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro fancied for cup victory

When to bet

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Middlesbrough

2pts 4-5 bet365, Coral & Lads

Wigan

1pt 6-4 general

Tuesday's EFL and EFL Cup predictions

Middlesbrough lost to Stoke on Saturday, but before that had won seven games in a row and can regain the winning thread when they visit Exeter in the EFL Cup fourth round.

The Grecians have lost five of their last six matches and needed a late equaliser to avoid making that a clean sweep against Lincoln at the weekend.

Gary Caldwell’s men have netted just twice in that run and face a Boro side who have kept four clean sheets in their last seven matches.

Michael Carrick’s team have won their last four away games and against a struggling Exeter outfit, Boro should be able to make the difference between the two sides tell.

Without their points deduction Wigan would be just outside the League One playoff places and they are fancied to record a fourth win in a row when they host Charlton.

The Addicks have taken just two points from a possible 15 on the road this season and look vulnerable on their travels once again.

The visitors had been on a strong run under new manager Michael Appleton but back-to-back defeats against Lincoln and Bolton have taken the shine off their recent form.

These two teams are the top two scorers in the bottom half of the third tier, with Charlton netting 22 and Wigan 21, so this could be an entertaining clash.

Shaun Maloney is a highly thought of young manager and his attractive style of football has been impressive to watch considering the off-the-field issues that the home side have faced.

The Latics are clearly a team who need to be caught at the right time, given that they have tended to blow hot and cold.

Now looks like a time to stick with Maloney’s men given the road struggles of their opponents.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.