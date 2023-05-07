Tranmere v Northampton predictions and odds: Cobblers look a shoo-in

Where to watch Tranmere v Northampton

Best bet

Northampton

1pt 3-4 Coral

Tranmere v Northampton predictions

Northampton need to win to be sure of promotion to League One and the Cobblers should seal the deal in style at Tranmere.

On paper, a trip to Prenton Park looks a tricky tie given that Rovers have lost just six home League Two matches all season. But there isn’t anything riding on this game for Ian Dawes’ side and their level has dropped in the last few weeks of the season.

Tranmere were fortunate to get a draw against struggling Wimbledon last time out, they lost the shot count 11-5 when plenty went their way in beating Grimsby 2-0, and they were once again on the right side of lady luck when picking up a point at relegated Rochdale.

Northampton were beaten 2-1 by Bradford last weekend but that was a game in which the Cobblers deserved a point, at the very least, and prior to that Jon Brady’s boys were good winners against Harrogate and Sutton.

Northampton have shortened in the market due to their extra motivation, but they still look good value to beat Tranmere and secure promotion.

Key stat

Northampton have lost only two of their last 14 matches

