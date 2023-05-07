Tranmere v Northampton predictions and odds: Cobblers look a shoo-in
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tranmere v Northampton on the final day of the League Two regular season on Monday
Where to watch Tranmere v Northampton
Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Monday
Best bet
Northampton
1pt 3-4 Coral
Tranmere v Northampton odds
Tranmere 18-5
Northampton 3-4
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Tranmere v Northampton predictions
Northampton need to win to be sure of promotion to League One and the Cobblers should seal the deal in style at Tranmere.
On paper, a trip to Prenton Park looks a tricky tie given that Rovers have lost just six home League Two matches all season. But there isn’t anything riding on this game for Ian Dawes’ side and their level has dropped in the last few weeks of the season.
Tranmere were fortunate to get a draw against struggling Wimbledon last time out, they lost the shot count 11-5 when plenty went their way in beating Grimsby 2-0, and they were once again on the right side of lady luck when picking up a point at relegated Rochdale.
Northampton were beaten 2-1 by Bradford last weekend but that was a game in which the Cobblers deserved a point, at the very least, and prior to that Jon Brady’s boys were good winners against Harrogate and Sutton.
Northampton have shortened in the market due to their extra motivation, but they still look good value to beat Tranmere and secure promotion.
Key stat
Northampton have lost only two of their last 14 matches
