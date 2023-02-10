Weekend Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score in Manchester City v Arsenal

Sky Sports Football & Premier League, 12.30pm Saturday

1pt 10-11 bet365

Manchester United -1 goal on handicap v Tottenham

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

1pt 20-21 bet365

WSL weekend preview

Having locked horns in the Continental League Cup on Wednesday, Manchester City and Arsenal quickly reconvene in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

A 93rd-minute Stina Blackstenius strike handed Arsenal a 1-0 win in that match, securing their spot in March's final.

It was a cagey contest but was not short of entertainment with the teams managing 38 shots between them and both have the attacking talent to put on a show in their Women's Super League meeting at the Academy Stadium.

Arsenal's defence is pretty tight but City had chances in that cup clash and have the WSL's top scorer Khadija Shaw, who has netted ten league goals this season, at their disposal, so backing both teams to score makes appeal.

Manchester United are above Manchester City and Arsenal in the WSL standings and go into their clash with Tottenham on Sunday in high spirits.

Marc Skinner's side have managed nine wins in their 12 WSL fixtures this season, conceding only six times in the process.

They are worth a bet giving up a goal on the handicap - essentially to win by two goals or more - against Spurs, who have lost three of their last four competitive matches.

