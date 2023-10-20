Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Saturday, 12.30pm

West Ham v Liverpool

Sunday, 3pm

Best bets

Aston Villa

1pt 5-4 Paddy Power

Liverpool

1pt 2-1 bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

Aston Villa must be scratching their heads at how they have lost their first three matches of the Women's Super League season, but a home game against Tottenham on Saturday looks a good chance for them to get off the mark.

Their latest disappointment came at the Emirates last week when a Mayumi Pacheco goal was cancelled out by two injury-time Arsenal efforts, and they were also sunk after taking the lead through Rachel Daly at home to Manchester United only to suffer more late-goal heartache.

Villa showed in the closing stages of last season that they can live with the best in the WSL and they look a decent price at 5-4 to get past Tottenham.

Spurs have beaten Bristol City, who look set for a season of struggle, and Brighton, but this is a step up in class and the price about Villa gaining their first win looks more than reasonable.

Most of the league's leading lights are short prices to win on Sunday, but there should be some value in backing Liverpool to win at West Ham.

They got off to a cracking start with victories over Arsenal and Villa, and they could bounce back from the disappointment of a 1-0 derby loss to Everton by seeing off the Hammers, who have already tasted defeat to Chelsea and Manchester City this term.

