Women's Super League football predictions: Reds may find shooting boots
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the weeknd's matches from the Women's Super League.
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
When to bet
Liverpool Women v Tottenham Women
Sunday, 2pm
Best bets
Over 1.5 Liverpool goals
1pt 6-5 bet365
Women's Super League football predictions
Sunday's two Women's Super League live TV offerings - West Ham's clash with Arsenal and Everton's visit to champions Chelsea - look one-sided and consequently unappealing from a betting perspective, so attention is drawn to an interesting encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Both of these teams are hovering around the big guns looking for a way in. Spurs have lost only to the top four this season while four of Liverpool's five defeats have come against Arsenal, Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.
These two played out a 1-1 draw in London in November, but the Reds have perhaps made the greater progress this season and could flourish in this one.
They won at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the campaign and also took the points at Manchester United just before Christmas, so they have no reason to fear Spurs.
Tottenham's defence has looked shaky on the road as they have conceded at least twice in six of their last eight away games and surrendered three to the struggling Hammers the last time they were on their travels, so expect Liverpool to find the net more than once at Prenton Park.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 2 February 2024inTipping columns
Last updated 14:44, 2 February 2024
- Saturday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips
- Tuesday's Championship and Scottish Premiership predictions: Sky Blues soaring
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- SA20 Cricket Tips, Predictions & Best Bets + £30 in free bets with bet365
- Saturday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips
- Tuesday's Championship and Scottish Premiership predictions: Sky Blues soaring
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- SA20 Cricket Tips, Predictions & Best Bets + £30 in free bets with bet365