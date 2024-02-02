Women's Super League football predictions: Reds may find shooting boots

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet

Liverpool Women v Tottenham Women

Sunday, 2pm

Best bets

Over 1.5 Liverpool goals

1pt 6-5 bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

Sunday's two Women's Super League live TV offerings - West Ham's clash with Arsenal and Everton's visit to champions Chelsea - look one-sided and consequently unappealing from a betting perspective, so attention is drawn to an interesting encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Both of these teams are hovering around the big guns looking for a way in. Spurs have lost only to the top four this season while four of Liverpool's five defeats have come against Arsenal, Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.

These two played out a 1-1 draw in London in November, but the Reds have perhaps made the greater progress this season and could flourish in this one.

They won at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the campaign and also took the points at Manchester United just before Christmas, so they have no reason to fear Spurs.

Tottenham's defence has looked shaky on the road as they have conceded at least twice in six of their last eight away games and surrendered three to the struggling Hammers the last time they were on their travels, so expect Liverpool to find the net more than once at Prenton Park.

