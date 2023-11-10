Women's Super League football predictions: Thomas can star again for Spurs

When to watch

Tottenham v Liverpool

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Leicester v Arsenal

Sky Sports Football, 6.45pm Sunday

Best bets

M Thomas first goalscorer in Tottenham v Liverpool

1pt each-way 11-2 bet365

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt Evs bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

Tottenham are exceeding expectations by sitting third in the Women's Super League and Scotland striker Martha Thomas is one to keep an eye on when they face Liverpool in the first of two televised matches on Sunday.

After suffering an opening defeat at champions Chelsea, Spurs have won three and drawn one of their last four matches and were only pegged back by Everton after the Toffees were awarded a late penalty.

Liverpool, who are fourth, have already won at Arsenal this term, but Thomas can again make a big impression after hitting the ground running following her summer move from Manchester United.

She scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win at struggling Aston Villa and has netted six goals in five appearances, so she is worthy of each-way support to score the first goal.

Liverpool have gone off the boil since winning at Arsenal on the opening weekend and did not win a single away game last season.

Leicester look to be stronger than the team who finished tenth last year and have made an encouraging start to the new campaign.

They are capable of scoring against Arsenal in Sunday's later game, even though the Gunners have found their feet with three straight wins.

Jonas Eidevall's team have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches, however, so expect the Foxes to make their mark at the King Power.

