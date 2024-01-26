Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet & where to watch

Tottenham v Manchester City

Sunday 2pm

Liverpool v Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, Sunday 4.30pm

Best bets

Khadija Shaw to score two or more goals

1pt 21-10 bet365

Both teams to score in Liverpool v Arsenal

1pt 4-5 bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

Premier League defences have been delighted that Erling Haaland has been out injured recently, but there is another goal machine at Manchester City who cannot stop scoring.

Khadija Shaw has scored hat-tricks in three of her last four Women's Super League matches and looks likely to continue her red-hot form at Tottenham on Sunday.

The Jamaican striker scored three times when Gareth Taylor's side beat Spurs 7-0 in November and while Tottenham have won their last four league and cup matches, the fact that they conceded three times in their victory over struggling West Ham has to be a concern.

With 12 goals from ten games, Shaw won't be short of confidence and looks a good price at 21-10 to score at least twice on Sunday.

The televised game later in the afternoon could be an entertaining affair between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Reds upset the Gunners at the Emirates on the opening weekend and are enjoying a decent season at fifth in the standings.

The only defeats in their last eight games have come against top teams in Chelsea and City, and both teams have scored in seven of their last eight outings.

Arsenal have won eight of their last nine in the league, but they have kept just two clean sheets in that run, so expect both teams to find the net at Prenton Park.

