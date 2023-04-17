Tuesday's EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

When to bet

By 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Sunderland to beat Huddersfield

Sky Sports Red Button, 7.45pm

2pts 4-6 general

Cambridge draw no bet v Wycombe

1pt 17-20 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Bristol Rovers or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 Coral, Hills

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Sunderland v Huddersfield

Huddersfield remain only one point clear of the Championship relegation zone despite their recent resurgence under Neil Warnock and a trip to Sunderland may only serve to make their position even more precarious.

The Terriers fell to a first defeat in six at Swansea on Saturday, but they have been living dangerously having commanded less than 33 per cent possession in each of those contests.

The Swans had 77 per cent of the ball and registered an expected-goals figure of 2.14 despite winning only 1-0, while the Terriers' 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn prior to that defeat saw Rovers command 81 per cent possession and record an expected-goals figure of 2.74.

That suggests Huddersfield will again have to ride their luck to get anything against Sunderland, who still hold slim playoff hopes after back-to-back wins over Cardiff and Birmingham.

Cambridge v Wycombe

Relegation-threatened Cambridge are rising to the challenge of a League One safety battle and Mark Bonner’s men could make home advantage count against Wycombe.

United have taken ten points from four games, a run of form bolstered by a draw at fifth-placed Bolton and a 2-0 victory over in-form Peterborough, whereas Wycombe have wilted in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Wycombe have won only one of their last six matches and must dust themselves down after a 1-0 defeat at third-bottom Morecambe on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have gone off the boil at the wrong time and the Owls' League One title ambitions may suffer another setback at Bristol Rovers.

The Owls’ only win in eight league games has come against relegation-threatened Accrington and they are without a win in five on the road.

Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Burton on Saturday means they have conceded 11 goals in that five-game winless run away from Yorkshire, a weakness a Rovers side who have picked up seven points from their last three fixtures could seize upon.

