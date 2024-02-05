Tuesday's EFL predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Tuesday's EFL predictions

More than two-thirds of the clubs in League Two are still in the promotion hunt, including 15th-placed Walsall, who will be looking to boost their playoff push with a midweek home win over Morecambe.

Just seven points cover Notts County in seventh to 18th-placed Bradford, so there is plenty of incentive for the clubs in the middle of the table.

And there aren't many of them in better touch than Walsall, who have gathered 17 points from their last nine league fixtures.

The Saddlers have won four of their last five home games and look a solid bet to see off Morecambe, who have triumphed just twice in their last nine matches.

Morecambe were 2-1 winners away to an out-of-sorts Crawley at the weekend but their trip to the Poundland Bescot Stadium looks a fair bit tougher.

Leyton Orient are one of the form teams in League One and they can boost their playoff hopes with a win at struggling Port Vale.

The Londoners are chasing a fifth win in six, while Vale have lost two on the bounce.

There are two non-live FA Cup fourth-round replays taking place involving Championship clubs.

Southampton are 8-15 favourites to defeat Watford on the south coast, while Coventry are 8-15 shots to see off Sheffield Wednesday at the CBS Arena.

