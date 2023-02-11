Sunday's La Liga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Barcelona to beat Villarreal

Viaplay Sports 2 & LaLiga TV, 8pm Sunday

1pt 17-20 bet365

Juventus to beat Fiorentina

BT Sport 1, 5pm Sunday

1pt 17-20 Betfair

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Sunday preview

Given the precarious financial position they were in at the start of the season, few would have envisaged Barcelona would be eight points clear at the top of La Liga just six weeks into 2023.

But the Catalan giants are leading the way in style and have the chance to extend their advantage at the top to 11 points on Sunday with Real Madrid away at the Club World Cup.

There are sure to be more twists and turns in the La Liga title race as the season progresses, but Barcelona look unstoppable right now and have won eight of their ten matches in all competitions this year inside 90 minutes. That run includes league wins away to Atletico Madrid and Real Betis as well as victory in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Riyadh.

Sunday's opponents Villarreal are in the hunt for European qualification but could be without key forward Gerard Moreno, who missed training on Thursday, and they may struggle to breach a Barcelona side who have conceded only seven goals in 20 league matches this season.

Juventus are another team who have been looking to put off-field problems to one side. The Old Lady have dropped from the top four into mid-table in Serie A after being handed a 15-point deduction following an investigation by Italy's football federation into the club's past transfer dealings.

Performances on the pitch have not always been pretty this season but Juve fans cannot have too many qualms about recent results with the Old Lady chalking up five wins from eight matches in 2023.

They are through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, have the Europa League knockout stages on the horizon and are not entirely out of the running for the European berths in Serie A.

At a shade of odds-on, they are worth a bet to overcome mid-table Fiorentina, who have slipped to league defeats against Torino and Bologna either side of a 1-1 draw with Lazio in their last three league games.

Follow us on Twitter