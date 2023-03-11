Sunday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Barcelona to beat Athletic Bilbao

Viaplay Sports & LaLigaTV, 8pm

1pt 6-5 Coral

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Werder Bremen

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm

1pt 11-10 general

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Sunday European football predictions



Barcelona had a nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga going into this weekend's matches and the Blaugrana should have few issues away to a subpar Athletic Bilbao side on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao's San Mames is not as much of a fortress as it has been in seasons gone by - they have won only six of their 12 home league games this term - and Ernesto Valverde's men have failed to win any of their last three league games against Atletico Madrid, Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

With a handful of key players absent, Barcelona have had to adopt a more defensive approach of late, grinding out 1-0 wins over Real Madrid and Valencia in their last two games, but they will welcome back Robert Lewandowski for this contest and look a solid bet to win.

Although he was still the Bundesliga's leading scorer heading into the weekend's matches, 14-goal Niclas Fullkrug has hit a bit of a wall and that has coincided with a poor run of form from Werder Bremen.

Bremen have lost five of their last eight matches, going down 2-1 on the road to Augsburg last time out, and they could be in for a tough time at home to Bayer Leverkusen, who have improved under Xabi Alonso's stewardship.

With Florian Wirtz and Sardar Azmoun fit and firing again, Leverkusen thumped Hertha Berlin 4-1 last time out and look a decent bet to win away to Bremen, who have picked up only 16 points from 12 home league games.

Follow us on Twitter