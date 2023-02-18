Sunday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Atalanta to win and over 2.5 goals

Atalanta v Lecce, BT Sport 3, Sunday 11.30am

1pt 11-8 bet365

Borussia Dortmund to win and over 3.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin, Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz, Sky Sports Football, 6.30pm Sunday

2pts 20-23 Betfair

Sunday preview

Atalanta's failure to qualify for this season's European competitions may be a blessing in disguise as they chase a Serie A top-four finish in the closing months of the 2022-23 season.

While some of their rivals resumed their continental commitments this week, Atalanta were able to fully focus on their goal of a Champions League return.

The Bergamo club have won five of their last eight matches and should account for a poor Lecce side, who have won one of their last six games, on Sunday.

Atalanta have scored 24 goals in nine games since the World Cup and again look likely to cut loose following a morale-boosting win over Lazio last time out. Take La Dea to win a match featuring at least three goals.

Borussia Dortmund have been the form team in Germany since Qatar 2022 and they maintained their impetus with a 1-0 first-leg win over Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

BVB have won seven games in a row and eight of their last ten on home soil, so should prove too strong for a struggling Hertha Berlin outfit who have lost 11 of their 20 league games this season.

However, the visitors did beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 last time so have clearly rediscovered some goalscoring form and could contribute to a high-scoring affair.

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Monaco in the Europa League on Thursday night but they should have more than enough to get the better of Mainz on their return to Bundesliga action.

The hosts’ attacking talents were on full display in that Europa League knockout game, with Adam Hlozek, Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby all impressing.

They have also won eight of the last ten meetings with Mainz, who are struggling with consistency this season and are languishing in the bottom half of the table.

