Steve Davies: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Best Premier League bet

Newcastle to beat Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

Newcastle, unbeaten in four in all competitions, can make it five in a row by seeing off Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

The Toon, well-deserved 3-2 winners at Nottingham Forest last weekend, have got their attacking zeal back with 19 goals in their last seven matches.

It shows that even minus Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson - as might be the case this weekend - the Toon have no difficulty finding the net.

Pushing Bruno Guimaraes further forward at the City Ground was a gamble which paid off while the return to full health of Harvey Barnes is another major plus for the Magpies.

They are taking on the Cherries at a good time too. Bournemouth rightly won plaudits galore for their winning streak before the turn of the year but normal service has been resumed. They have failed to win any of their last five in the league and it was surprising just how second-best they were in a 3-1 defeat at Fulham last weekend.

Andoni Iraola is doing a fabulous job at the Vitality and they should be presented with chances at St James’ Park given how porous Newcastle have become with 18 goals conceded in the seven matches since their last clean sheet.

But Newcastle have emerged from a sticky patch and should overpower a side who will still be nearer the bottom six than top six in May.

Best EFL bet

Cheltenham to beat Port Vale

3pm Saturday

Darrell Clarke took great pleasure in winning at his former club Port Vale in October and he can say take that to Robbie Williams’ club by completing the double over them.

Cheltenham, who couldn’t score a goal never mind find a win at the start of term, have been dragged off the bottom of League One by Clarke.

He has overseen a string of fabulous results, mostly at Whaddon Road, including wins over Oxford, Portsmouth and, on Tuesday night, Blackpool.

The Robins are now just two points behind Vale, who have plunged down the division and last week fired Andy Crosby. Darren Moore is in the dugout for the first time at Cheltenham.

Vale were the polar opposite to Cheltenham at the start of term, going top after winning five of their first seven games. They have won just three times since and are on a six-match winless run.

Moore comes from an unhappy stint at Huddersfield where he won three times in 23 matches.

Best European bet

Genoa or draw double chance

2pm Saturday

Fallen Italian champs Napoli have been priced up reputationally at home to one of Serie A’s big improvers Genoa, who can avoid defeat at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

The Naples club have won just three of their last ten league games and they were against Cagliari, Salernitana and Verona, the current bottom three.

They will have eyes on next Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona and are almost certainly without top scorer Victor Osimhen, whose return from Afcon has been delayed.

They lost 1-0 at Milan last weekend and now come up against a Genoa team who are much improved under Alberto Gilardino and were unbeaten in eight before last week’s home defeat by highflyers Atalanta.

They lost 4-1 but it was 2-1 until injury time and tight. A lay of Napoli looks the bet here.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Watford

The Hornets are finding it hard to stay in the Championship promotion picture but three points at struggling Rotherham can help them on their way.

Blowout

Barnsley

After a sticky start Charlie Adam has got a tune out of Fleetwood, who can avoid defeat at home to stuttering Barnsley. The Tykes have won one of their last four.

Accumulator

Newcastle 5-6, Watford 4-5, Manchester United 4-5, Kidderminster 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £10.10 with bet365.

Both teams to score

Games at Bradford 4-7, Crewe 8-11, Wrexham 8-15, Aldershot 1-2. £1 fourfold returns £6.24 with bet365.

