Steve Davies: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Brentford or draw double chance at Chelsea

TNT Sports 1 & Ultimate, 12:30pm Saturday

2pts 5-4 general

Wigan to beat Shrewsbury

3pm Saturday

4pts 23-20 Coral , Hills , Ladbrokes

Augsburg to beat Wolfsburg

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 19-10 general

Best Premier League bet

12.30pm Saturday

Brentford snapped an eight-game winless streak on their return from the international break to and can follow up their 3-0 romp past Burnley by getting something from Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Frank's continually under-estimated team are in the bottom half of the Premier League but have done little wrong.

Two of their three defeats in eight were by a penalty goal at Newcastle and two added-time goals at Manchester United, the latter a game they should have won. Their one nightmare was a 3-1 home loss to Everton.

They remain a well-organised side who are hard to play against, as Chelsea twice discovered last season when they failed to score in either fixture with the Bees.

The Blues are improving under Mauricio Pochettino as last week's 2-2 draw against Arsenal showed, although the Gunners had a real off day.

But they are still hindered by loads of injuries and look too short against neighbours who are definitely no worse than them.

Best EFL bet

Wigan to beat Shrewsbury

League One, 3pm Saturday

Only highflyers Portsmouth and Barnsley have gone to Wigan and won this season, and Saturday's visitors Shrewsbury aren't in their league.

The Shrews have been atrocious away from home, winning just once on their travels – 1-0 at nine-man Fleetwood – since February. They have scored just twice in their last nine away League One fixtures.

Wigan, who would be two points better off than the Shrews with a game in hand without their eight-point deduction, have already won six times this season.

The most recent of those, on Tuesday, was 2-0 against Oxford, with six-goal top scorer Charlie Wyke not even in the squad and Josh Magennis an unused sub. Both should be involved this weekend.

Best European bet

Augsburg to beat Wolfsburg

Bundesliga, 2.30pm Saturday

New Augsburg boss Jess Thorup could not have dreamed of making the impact he did in his first game in charge and with a feelgood factor now drenching the Bavarian club, he is in a good place to deliver a quickfire double.

The Dane's first game in charge was a stunning 5-2 win at Heidenheim and if his players have taken to his approach once, they can do so again against Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg have lost their last two games, their last three away, and make little appeal.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Barnsley

The Tykes look as if they mean business this season and can take care of Fleetwood, who are improving under Lee Johnson but are not in Barnsley's class.

Blowout

Barrow

Barrow don't score enough goals to warrant too much support at odds-on, especially against a Salford side back on the up after a slow start.

Accumulator

Barnsley 4-5, Wigan 23-20, Portsmouth 11-10, Accrington 23-20. £1 accumulator returns £17.47 with bet365

Both teams to score

Games at Southampton 4-5, MK Dons 4-7, Harrogate 4-7. £1 accumulator returns £4.44 with bet365

