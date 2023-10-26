Steve Davies: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips
Free football tips, bets and analysis for this weekend's Premier League, EFL and European action
Best bets
Brentford or draw double chance at Chelsea
TNT Sports 1 & Ultimate, 12:30pm Saturday
2pts 5-4 general
Wigan to beat Shrewsbury
3pm Saturday
4pts 23-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes
Augsburg to beat Wolfsburg
2.30pm Saturday
2pts 19-10 general
Best Premier League bet
Brentford or draw double chance at Chelsea
12.30pm Saturday
Brentford snapped an eight-game winless streak on their return from the international break to and can follow up their 3-0 romp past Burnley by getting something from Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Frank's continually under-estimated team are in the bottom half of the Premier League but have done little wrong.
Two of their three defeats in eight were by a penalty goal at Newcastle and two added-time goals at Manchester United, the latter a game they should have won. Their one nightmare was a 3-1 home loss to Everton.
They remain a well-organised side who are hard to play against, as Chelsea twice discovered last season when they failed to score in either fixture with the Bees.
The Blues are improving under Mauricio Pochettino as last week's 2-2 draw against Arsenal showed, although the Gunners had a real off day.
But they are still hindered by loads of injuries and look too short against neighbours who are definitely no worse than them.
Best EFL bet
Wigan to beat Shrewsbury
League One, 3pm Saturday
Only highflyers Portsmouth and Barnsley have gone to Wigan and won this season, and Saturday's visitors Shrewsbury aren't in their league.
The Shrews have been atrocious away from home, winning just once on their travels – 1-0 at nine-man Fleetwood – since February. They have scored just twice in their last nine away League One fixtures.
Wigan, who would be two points better off than the Shrews with a game in hand without their eight-point deduction, have already won six times this season.
The most recent of those, on Tuesday, was 2-0 against Oxford, with six-goal top scorer Charlie Wyke not even in the squad and Josh Magennis an unused sub. Both should be involved this weekend.
Best European bet
Augsburg to beat Wolfsburg
Bundesliga, 2.30pm Saturday
New Augsburg boss Jess Thorup could not have dreamed of making the impact he did in his first game in charge and with a feelgood factor now drenching the Bavarian club, he is in a good place to deliver a quickfire double.
The Dane's first game in charge was a stunning 5-2 win at Heidenheim and if his players have taken to his approach once, they can do so again against Wolfsburg.
Wolfsburg have lost their last two games, their last three away, and make little appeal.
Weekend accumulators
Banker
Barnsley
The Tykes look as if they mean business this season and can take care of Fleetwood, who are improving under Lee Johnson but are not in Barnsley's class.
Blowout
Barrow
Barrow don't score enough goals to warrant too much support at odds-on, especially against a Salford side back on the up after a slow start.
Accumulator
Barnsley 4-5, Wigan 23-20, Portsmouth 11-10, Accrington 23-20. £1 accumulator returns £17.47 with bet365
Both teams to score
Games at Southampton 4-5, MK Dons 4-7, Harrogate 4-7. £1 accumulator returns £4.44 with bet365
