Saturday's Ligue 1, La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Kylian Mbappe to score two or more goals v Nantes

BT Sport 2, 8pm

1pt 10-3 Coral, Ladbrokes

Real Mallorca to beat Elche

LaLigaTV, 5.30pm

2pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes, Betfair

Union Berlin to beat Cologne

2.30pm

1pt 10-11 general

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Saturday preview

Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's joint-record goalscorer with his 200th goal for the club last Sunday and he can move above former teammate Edinson Cavani in the Parisians' scoring charts against Nantes.

A World Cup winner as a teenager, Mbappe has already achieved in his career what most players can only dream of, but his hunger shows no sign of abating and he is the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this term with 17 goals from 21 matches.

In Neymar's absence, Mbappe linked up brilliantly with Lionel Messi to score twice in a 3-0 win over Marseille last time out and, back at the Parc des Princes, he is a great bet to grab at least another double against Nantes, having bagged a brace in September's reverse fixture.

Real Mallorca have established themselves in mid-table of La Liga this season and that is thanks largely to a red-hot run on home soil.

Javier Aguirre's men have won their last five matches at the Iberostar Stadium, a run that includes wins over La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Villarreal.

Defensive discipline has been key to their recent run of success, with four clean sheets kept as part of that winning home run, and they are a solid bet to see off Elche on Saturday.

Playing under their third permanent manager of the season in Pablo Machin, Elche are rooted to the foot of the La Liga standings with only one win and nine points to show for their efforts.

Union Berlin endured a setback in the Bundesliga title race last Sunday, slipping to a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, but the capital club are nonetheless enjoying a fairytale season and are still in with a shot of being crowned champions.

They are only three points adrift of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern and they are one of only two clubs - the other being Bayern - to have not lost at home in the league this season.

Union coach Urs Fischer still looks unsure of his best attacking combination, with Sheraldo Becker and Jordan Siebatcheu having gone off the boil a little, but they should have enough in their locker to record a home win over inconsistent Cologne.

Cologne pulled off one of their best results of the season last month, winning 3-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, but have since lost to Stuttgart and Wolfsburg and look vulnerable on their trip to Berlin.

Follow us on Twitter