Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Lois Openda to score in Lens v Angers

BT Sport 5, 8pm

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Wolfsburg draw no bet v Stuttgart

2.30pm

2pts 11-10 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Ligue 1 and Bundesliga Saturday preview

More clubs than usual have been dragged into the relegation battle in France this season with four teams set for the drop in Ligue 1 before a restructuring next campaign, but fans of basement boys Angers have known their fate for some time.

With a miserly two wins from 27 league matches this term, Angers go into this weekend's action 13 points adrift of safety and they are 1-250 with bet365 to be playing in the second tier next season.

And while they have not been particularly prolific in front of goal, it is at the back where they have really let themselves down, conceding 60 goals this term.

They lost their most recent away fixture in the league 5-0 against Montpellier and the attacking players at highflyers Lens can feast when they welcome Angers to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday.

Lens are fresh from a 4-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot in which striker Lois Openda hit a hat-trick, and he is worth backing at even money to score against Angers.

Openda, who was signed from Club Brugge at the start of the season, has scored 12 times in his debut Ligue 1 campaign and should be lively again.

In the Bundesliga relegation battle, things are looking bleak for Stuttgart, who could be set for another setback at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Stuttgart held on for an admirable 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out but they are only one point better off than bottom club Hoffenheim and have managed only one win in nine Bundesliga fixtures in 2023.

The absence of top scorer Serhou Guirassy continues to hold them back, and although he is nearing a return, there is an over-reliance on wide player Borna Sosa to provide their creative spark.

Wolfsburg have been a picture of inconsistency all season but they are only five points off the top six and they go into this game at full strength with captain Max Arnold returning from suspension in the middle of the park.

Only Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin had collected more away points in the Bundesliga than Wolfsburg going into this weekend and they are worth selecting in the draw-no-bet market against Stuttgart, whereby stakes are returned in the event of a draw.

Follow us on Twitter