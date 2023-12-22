Saturday's Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Wycombe

3pts 11-8 Coral

Walsall draw no bet

2pts 5-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Tranmere

2pts 13-10 Coral

Mansfield

2pts 4-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Wycombe v Port Vale

League One strugglers Wycombe are banking on a change of fortunes after going nine league games without a victory and they can make a decent start by beating Port Vale at Adams Park.

Wycombe have been accustomed to featuring in the top half of the third tier but their winless run has seen them slide from seventh to 18th.

However, Matt Bloomfield's side were much improved in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Derby and finished on a massive high when Luke Leahy's 98th-minute penalty earned them a well-deserved point.

Bloomfield ditched his three-man defence in favour of a back four for the trip to Pride Park and the tactical change contributed to a strong performance with the Chairboys winning the shot count ten to nine.

The result probably bust a few coupons and Wycombe have a decent chance to kick on against Port Vale, who are being stretched to the limit by a hectic schedule.

Vale have already played six matches this month including Tuesday's 3-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Aside from coping with the mental fatigue of losing such a high-profile match, Vale are having to come to terms with a knee injury to on-loan Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster.

The Valiants have won their last two league games but they might be short of their best this weekend and Wycombe can take full advantage.

Accrington v Walsall

League Two playoff hopefuls Walsall have racked up three straight wins for the first time this season and can take another step forward by defeating injury-hit Accrington at the Wham Stadium.

Mat Sadler's Saddlers were 2-1 winners at Notts County on their last road trip and should fancy their chances against Accrington, who have gone four league games without success.

John Coleman's side conceded a last-gasp equaliser in last Saturday's 3-3 draw at Crewe and were dealt another couple of blows on the injury front when Seamus Conneely and Rosaire Longelo failed to finish the game.

Neither player has a chance to feature against Walsall and the depleted hosts may struggle to avoid defeat.

Tranmere v Swindon

League Two strugglers Tranmere have collected 11 points from six games since Nigel Adkins was confirmed as their new permanent manager and their revival can continue with a victory over mid-table Swindon at Prenton Park.

Adkins has steered the Super White Army to three successive home league wins but the busy festive period is no time for complacency and Rovers are still at risk of relegation.

Tranmere will be looking to push on and they have a great chance against Swindon, who have failed to build on a bright start to the season.

The Robins were unbeaten until the end of September but they have lost 11 of their last 16 matches and could be beaten in Birkenhead.

Sutton v Mansfield

League Two basement boys Sutton parted company with long-serving manager Matt Gray after last Saturday's 8-0 loss at Stockport and they may find it hard to respond when taking on highflying Mansfield at Gander Green Lane.

Jason Goodliffe has been handed the task of replacing Gray on a temporary basis but he faces a tough assignment against the Stags, who have lost just one league game this season.

Accumulator

Norwich 8-13, Wycombe 13-10, Peterborough 3-5, Mansfield 13-20

£1 acca returns £9.84 with bet365

First goalscorer

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth v Birmingham

at 11-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Plymouth attacker Morgan Whittaker has scored in four of Argyle's last five home matches and with his pace he has a great chance of breaking the deadlock against Birmingham.

