Saturday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Borussia Dortmund to beat Schalke

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

3pts 7-10 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Both teams to score in Empoli v Udinese

2pm Saturday

1pt 3-4 bet365

Saturday European football predictions

Few encounters can match the passion and anticipation of a Revierderby in Germany, and on Saturday Schalke and Borussia Dortmund lock horns in the 100th instalment of their great rivalry.

The Revierderby rarely disappoints but there is even more to this weekend's game with both sides approaching it in excellent form.

Having looked consigned to relegation just a matter of weeks ago, Schalke have given themselves hope of pulling off a great escape with a six-match unbeaten run, while Dortmund's Champions League loss to Chelsea on Tuesday was their first of 2023.

With Schalke boasting home advantage, Saturday's clash looks evenly poised although Dortmund still look the better bet at a shade of odds-on.

Schalke have shown greater defensive resolve of late but they still offer little in attack. Four of the six matches in their recent unbeaten run have finished goalless, while their return of 18 goals in 23 matches is the worst in the Bundesliga.

Losing a rejuvenated Julian Brandt to a hamstring injury is an obvious blow for Dortmund, but Schalke must also cope with a lengthy injury list with Dominick Drexler, Soichiro Kozuki and Danny Latza the latest to miss out.

It may come down to which side can handle their absences best and that seems likely to be Dortmund, who look fierce challengers for the German title following 16 wins from 23 matches and have a genuine superstar dictating their play in Jude Bellingham. They should make it five Revierderby triumphs on the spin on Saturday.

Empoli and Udinese will likely hit the home stretch in this Serie A season with little to play for but both will want to improve on their current form.

Neither look in serious danger of the drop and European qualification also looks out of the question, but that doesn't mean they should rest on their laurels.

Both sides go into this match without a win in six games with their better spells coming earlier in the campaign - Udinese looked superb at the start of the season, while Empoli made a strong start to 2023. The fact that both are odds-against for victory tells its own story so banking on goals look the way to go.

Empoli have seen both teams find the net in three of their last four games and the same applies to Udinese, who have an obvious attacking threat in eight-goal striker Beto.

