Saturday's National League predictions, betting odds & tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Bromley

2pts 21-20 bet365, Coral

Solihull

2pts 13-10 general

National League football predictions

Bromley have won five and drawn one of their last six National League matches and the Ravens should given Maidenhead short shrift on Saturday.

Andy Woodman’s side have scored 17 times in that fine run and have the firepower to see off their hosts.

Maidenhead recovered from a poor opening to the season, which included a 4-1 loss at Bromley, by going on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league prior to Christmas. However, their bubble was burst on Boxing Day by a disappointing 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wealdstone.

Second-placed Bromley have lost only twice on the road this season and they look good value to make it four away wins on the spin at York Road.

The Ravens' fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors are an attractive price to beat Woking after defeating runaway league leaders Chesterfield in their previous home fixture.

Solihull almost completed a quickfire double over the Spireites on New Year's Day but surrendered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat.

That said, they are unlikely to face the same resistance from a struggling Woking side.

Darren Sarll’s side have lost six of their last nine league matches and their only win in their last 11 league and cup outings came at fellow strugglers Dorking. A trip to promotion-chasing Solihull is likely to prove too tall a task.

